Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0029

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $216,776.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00714119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015355 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

