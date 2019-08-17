Blacer Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $67.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 10% against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $273.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00560167 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004399 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001007 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000912 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.