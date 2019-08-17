Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,120 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,451,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,498,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd alerts:

NYSE:MUI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,948. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.