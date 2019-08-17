Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.34% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 40.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $14,703,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MQT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 56,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,331. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

