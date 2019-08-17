Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Blackstone Group Inc Buys 46,500 Shares

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $371,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 79,368 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $561,131.76.

On Monday, August 12th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 100,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $794,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 64,708 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56.

Shares of BX opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 54,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

