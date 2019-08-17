Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Price Tops $0.0273 on Exchanges

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a market capitalization of $886,850.00 and $33,524.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network and UPbit. During the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00269839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.01301660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

