Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,085.2% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

