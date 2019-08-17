BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.09. BlueScope Steel shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 3,350,832 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$12.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83.

About BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

