Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$46.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$45.50 to C$46.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$48.61.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$43.45 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$36.47 and a 1 year high of C$52.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Maureen Russell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.55, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$406,929.95.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

