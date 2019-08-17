BOAT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (BOAT)

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. BOAT has a total market capitalization of $15,078.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BOAT has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00902060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00027977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00247352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002384 BTC.

BOAT Coin Profile

BOAT (CRYPTO:BOAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 72,915,526 coins. The official website for BOAT is boatcoin.net. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat.

BOAT Coin Trading

BOAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

