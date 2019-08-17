Bodhi (BOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $232.00

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Bodhi has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bodhi token can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Cobinhood, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, Bodhi has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bodhi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00269659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.01298486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00094575 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About Bodhi

Bodhi’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke.

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Coinrail, Gate.io, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bodhi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bodhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bodhi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.