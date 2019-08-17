Bodhi [ETH] Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,266.00 (BOE)

Bodhi [ETH] (CURRENCY:BOE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Bodhi [ETH] has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $4,266.00 worth of Bodhi [ETH] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bodhi [ETH] has traded 80.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bodhi [ETH] token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges including Bytex, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.21 or 0.04953862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046918 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000931 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Bodhi [ETH]

Bodhi [ETH] is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. Bodhi [ETH]’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,817,589 tokens. The Reddit community for Bodhi [ETH] is /r/bodhiproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bodhi [ETH]’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken. The official message board for Bodhi [ETH] is medium.com/@bodhitoken. The official website for Bodhi [ETH] is www.bodhi.network.

Bodhi [ETH] Token Trading

Bodhi [ETH] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi [ETH] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi [ETH] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bodhi [ETH] using one of the exchanges listed above.

