BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upgraded BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.18. 115,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,739. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $105.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,105,000 after buying an additional 486,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,754,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after buying an additional 314,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 929,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 85,142 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.