Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) CAO Sandra Garbiso Sells 2,813 Shares of Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $61,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $243,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCEI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCEI shares. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 48,962.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

