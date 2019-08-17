Bottos Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $59,279.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, OTCBTC, IDEX and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.19 or 0.05040622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00048170 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000942 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, BigONE, LBank, IDEX, Bibox, OTCBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

