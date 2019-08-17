Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Stephens

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EAT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $38.46. 1,419,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.25. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

