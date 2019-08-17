BritCoin Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (BRIT)

BritCoin (CURRENCY:BRIT) traded 259.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, BritCoin has traded 259.4% higher against the dollar. One BritCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. BritCoin has a total market capitalization of $54,335.00 and $1.00 worth of BritCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BritCoin alerts:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BritCoin Coin Profile

BritCoin (BRIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. BritCoin’s total supply is 21,268,092 coins. BritCoin’s official Twitter account is @britcoin3uk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BritCoin is britcoin.xyz. The Reddit community for BritCoin is /r/britcoin3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BritCoin

BritCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BritCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BritCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BritCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BritCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BritCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.