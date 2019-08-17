Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells $4,826,090.70 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP James M. Young sold 38,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $4,826,090.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,491,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 41.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

