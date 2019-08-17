Brokerages Anticipate BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $483.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to post sales of $483.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $488.50 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $425.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 83.20%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $3,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,950 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,012,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,339,000 after buying an additional 659,488 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,656,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,328,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 231,113 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 87.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,178,000 after purchasing an additional 673,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 523,473 shares during the last quarter.

BWXT traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.07. 469,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

