Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post sales of $104.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.40 million and the highest is $104.79 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $73.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $490.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $493.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $541.34 million, with estimates ranging from $533.30 million to $549.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $210,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,246. Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 448,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,254,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after buying an additional 1,012,492 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 591,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 296,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

