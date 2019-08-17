Brokerages Anticipate South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Analysts expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.44. South State reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of South State to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.14. 133,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,010. South State has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. South State’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.40 per share, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,140.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in South State by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,635,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in South State by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,428,000 after purchasing an additional 103,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South State by 3.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in South State by 25.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after purchasing an additional 204,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in South State by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

