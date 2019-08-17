Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 955,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,378 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 508,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 622,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,732,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.79. 1,500,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Welltower has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $89.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

