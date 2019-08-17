Brokerages Expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will report sales of $16.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $13.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $63.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.88 million to $64.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.87 million, with estimates ranging from $76.70 million to $77.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STIM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

STIM traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 56,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,641. Neuronetics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $39.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $179.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Daniel Guthrie sold 3,685 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $53,543.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 203,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,794 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

