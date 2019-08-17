Brokerages Set Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Target Price at $17.66

Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 254,462 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,554,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after buying an additional 212,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 32,799.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 202,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 201,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

ARD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,111. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

