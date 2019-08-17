Brokerages Set Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) PT at $102.81

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWR shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 633,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

