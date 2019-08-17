Brokerages Set K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Price Target at $34.67

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of K12 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of K12 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 4.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in K12 by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 192,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in K12 by 7.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.73. 261,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,217. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. K12 has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.43 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.11%. K12’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that K12 will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

