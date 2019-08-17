Brokerages Set Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $26.30

Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.16. 1,105,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,539. Moderna has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.66.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.