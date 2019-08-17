Brokerages Set Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $103.00

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $97.53. 585,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $104.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $149,807.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $2,003,618.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,097.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,265 shares of company stock worth $3,278,752. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 480,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 395,962 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $21,523,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 222,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 218,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $19,933,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

