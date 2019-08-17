Brokerages Set Relx PLC (LON:REL) PT at GBX 1,899.22

Shares of Relx PLC (LON:REL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,897.30 ($24.79).

REL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,160 ($28.22) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of LON:REL traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,925.50 ($25.16). The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,937.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,792.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,995.13 ($26.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

