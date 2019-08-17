Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Target Price at $61.50

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

SIGI stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 123,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $605,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

