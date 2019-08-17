Brokerages Set Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group set a $11.00 price target on Sensus Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 275.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $155,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,657. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

