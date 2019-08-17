Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,767 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Brunswick worth $63,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.0% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 147.5% during the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,228,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,852,000 after buying an additional 732,303 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.31 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research set a $68.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

