BTIG Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ECOR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of electroCore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of electroCore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of electroCore from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. electroCore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

ECOR stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. electroCore has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative net margin of 4,450.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 21,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

