Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BURBY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Burberry Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.76 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Burberry Group has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $30.19.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

