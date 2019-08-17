BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 137.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 431.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $216,000.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $3,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $56.07 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 83.20%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

