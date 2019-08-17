California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $9.36. California Resources shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 50,790 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $458.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 4.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.43 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,980 shares of company stock valued at $237,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 232.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

