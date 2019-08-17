Callisto Network Market Capitalization Hits $3.38 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $8,179.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, Exrates and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $185.74 or 0.01816053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 1,956,244,065 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,897,297 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network.

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

