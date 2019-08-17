Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Down 6.8%

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.50, 1,557,342 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 886,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $709.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.91.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 178,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $1,972,395.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melvin Flanigan acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

