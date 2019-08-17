Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.48.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. 1,833,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,472. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.03. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.38 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Canada Goose by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

