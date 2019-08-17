Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.02

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and traded as low as $11.31. Canfor shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 24,400 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Canfor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

