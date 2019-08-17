Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.91.

WEED opened at C$37.25 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$34.36 and a twelve month high of C$76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.38. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion and a PE ratio of -14.51.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Bruce Linton sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.92, for a total value of C$8,654,067.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 422,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,924,256.81. Also, Senior Officer Mark Anthony Nicholas Zekulin sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.85, for a total transaction of C$8,808,648.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,333 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,985.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

