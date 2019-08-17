Capreit (TSE:CAR) Upgraded to Outperfrom Under Weight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Capreit (TSE:CAR) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.86. The company had revenue of C$181.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

