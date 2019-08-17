Card Factory’s (CARD) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CARD. UBS Group raised shares of Card Factory to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Card Factory from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 171 ($2.23).

Shares of CARD opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.44. Card Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 157.20 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a market capitalization of $525.99 million and a PE ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Card Factory news, insider Kristian Lee bought 3,195 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,687.10 ($7,431.20).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

