Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €84.06 ($97.75).

Several brokerages recently commented on AFX. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of AFX stock traded up €1.40 ($1.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €99.30 ($115.47). 106,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.80. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a 52-week high of €104.30 ($121.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

