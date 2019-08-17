Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after purchasing an additional 321,277 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie set a $115.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

