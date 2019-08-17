Ccore Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $17,071.00 and $10.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00269659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.01298486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00094575 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

