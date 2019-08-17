Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CLRB opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. As a group, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,006,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

