Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83, approximately 9,823 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,121,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $522.70 million, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore bought 5,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,656.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 195,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

