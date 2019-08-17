Chainlink Reaches One Day Volume of $49.38 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $832.50 million and approximately $49.38 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00023000 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00268327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.01315213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000432 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, Binance, COSS, Mercatox, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, Huobi, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

