Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.47.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $118.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

